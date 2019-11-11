Watch: Rep. Luria releases campaign ad centered around President Trump impeachment efforts

WASHINGTON – Rep. Elaine Luria released a campaign video Monday centered around the impeachment processes underway in the U.S. House of Representatives against President Donald J. Trump.

In the video, Luria resights the Oath of Offices, points to her decades of military service, plus, dives into her being a part of the impeachment process against Trump.

The campaign ad uses media clips, and original video and voice over, to promote her reasoning for supporting impeachment and why she believes she is doing the right thing – this includes clips from a town hall meeting that was held in Hampton Roads.

In a tweet, with the campaign video ad attached, Luria states, “Donald Trump didn’t uphold his oath, but I intend to uphold mine. Serving in Congress and 20 years in the Navy, I’ve sworn an oath to support and defend our Constitution seven times. It’s an obligation I take seriously.”

Luria has been a proponent of impeaching of President Trump for a while now and was one of the first members of Congress from Virginia to do so.

Luria defeated former Rep. Scott Taylor in 2018, allowing the Democrats to take hold of Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

It is not known who she will face in 2020 from the Republican side. Taylor has already decided to make a run at the U.S. Senate seat being held by (D) Mark Warner.

