Rep. Elaine Luria to hear from residents at Virginia Beach town hall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Congresswoman Elaine Luria will hold a town hall meeting in Virginia Beach Thursday evening.

The meeting at New Hope Baptist Church will allow Luria to hear ideas, suggestions and questions from Hampton Roads residents. It will be similar to her past town halls in Virginia Beach, Yorktown and the Eastern Shore.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss how Luria can best represent their interest in Congress and ask about specific pieces of legislation.

The town hall will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. New Hope Baptist Church is located at 396 Old Great Neck Road.

