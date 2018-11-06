Elaine Luria upsets Congressman Scott Taylor for Virginia’s 2nd District House seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Election night proved to keep residents on their toes as Virginia’s 2nd District House of Representatives race was a close one.

In the end Elaine Luria upset Congressman Scott Taylor and is projected to take the seat.

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Luria majored in physics and history when she attended the United States Naval Academy. Graduating from the Naval Academy, Luria would go on to serve as a career officer in the U.S. Navy, retiring in 2017.

Luria is also a small business owner, opening the Mermaid Factory’s Norfolk location in 2013 and the Mermaid Factory’s Virginia Beach location in 2015.

