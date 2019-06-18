Virginia Beach City Council set to vote on multiple resolutions related to mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach is still figuring out how to move forward after a gunman opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31, killing 12 people.

In addition to discussing future plans for Building 2, city council will be voting on several resolutions directly related to the mass shooting.

On Tuesday, council member Sabrina Wooten will introduce a resolution to direct City Manager Dave Hansen to evaluate security at city buildings. She’s asking him to assess the existing buildings to see if they need to increase security for employee and citizen protection.

Wooten will also submit a resolution to honor the memories of the people killed in the shooting. Currently, a citizen-organized memorial stands in front of Police Headquarters at Building 11.

Lastly, Wooten and Councilman Guy Tower are requesting a resolution to support a bill that will allow local governments to prohibit carrying guns in government buildings. State law currently prohibits the city from banning weapons in city buildings, but the law does allow each city to enforce its own rules.

All of these measures will require a vote by the rest of the council.

