Council member organizes vigil to help bring change to a grieving community

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The rain drops that are falling on the steps of City Hall are a sign of healing during the Vigil of Change.

"I thought it was really important to be here at the site where things happened because I think this is a critical place for healing to take place," says Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten.

City Hall is right next to to Building 2, the building a gunman walked into taking the lives of 12 innocent people. Faith-based leaders came together Wednesday night to encourage the community that Virginia Beach can stand the rain.

Pastor Timothy Wright Jr. says, "The violent act does not define what Virginia Beach is or what is should be. We are Virginia Beach strong."

"We're not going to let the rain stop us from giving you praise," said Pastor Jack Rose.

Wooten says while the community mourns the 12 lives, it's important to start discussing change. She's submitted a resolution to look at security in city buildings. Wooten also wants the community to start talking about gun control.

"This issue is not black or white. It's not Republican or Democrat; it's a human issue that needs to be addressed, so we need to push that legislation," said Wooten.

But most importantly, leaders want to make sure people throughout the community is genuinely okay.

"Making sure that the staff members and families are okay; coming up with a wellness plan to make sure, mentally, they are taken care of," Wooten said.

