Virginia Beach city manager gives update on municipal center shooting investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Thursday, Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen gave an update on the deadly mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center that took the lives of 12 people.

“In the aftermath of the most horrific tragedy in Virginia Beach, we understand the intense interest in finding out why one of our own conducted this deadly rampage. No one wants answers more than we do. We, like the families, coworkers and community, want to understand the circumstances that played into this tragedy as best we can. While there is no justification for the violence that occurred here on May 31, the Police are looking into every lead and examining every avenue in search of the facts,” Hansen said.

Hansen said Virginia Beach Police have identified 240 people to be interviewed who were either witnesses, were present in the building during the shooting and/or had significant information. He said the number of people to be interviewed has continued to increase as detectives reassemble what happened.

The FBI released the building to police Monday, who immediately began working for additional forensic evidence, Hansen said. Police then released the building back to the City of Virginia Beach Wednesday for cleanup and remediation, which included retrieving personal items to return to their owners. He said this process is underway.

Hansen also addressed the fact that in the week since the last briefing, there have been “rumors, inuendo, conflicting theories and speculation,” including that one of the names that was redacted from the shooter’s resignation letter was that of Katherine Nixon‘s and reports that the shooter was “confrontational, argumentative and engaging in fights.”

He said “the investigation has not uncovered evidence corroborating these allegations.”

Hanson said once authorities have completed the entire criminal investigation – from both the FBI and police – and the Commonwealth’s Attorney has reviewed it, they will determine whether to conduct an independent investigation.

News 3 reporter Chelsea Donovan spoke with Jason Nixon, Katherine’s husband, who is calling for an independent investigation. The Nixon family has hired an attorney, who is asking for more transparency as to what happened inside the walls of Building 2.

Read Hansen’s full statement below:

