City of Virginia Beach releases resignation letter of mass shooter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach released the resignation letter of the gunman who opened fire on the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Friday, killing 12 people.

City Manager Dave Hansen referenced DeWayne Craddock’s letter at the June 2 update briefing regarding the shooting. Detectives have cleared the city to release the letter with redactions in accordance with city code.

In the letter, Craddock gives his two weeks’ notice, saying while “it has been a pleasure to serve the City” he must relieve his position “due to personal reasons.”

Craddock turned in the letter the morning of the shooting.

