Watch: Gov. Northam calls for special session to address gun violence after Virginia Beach mass shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam and other state leaders called for more gun control following the mass shooting last Friday in Virginia Beach.

In the press conference Tuesday, Northam said he will call a special legislative session to push for gun control legislation to combat gun violence.

The special legislative session will address requiring universal background checks, ban on assault weapons, child access prevention, requiring people to report lost or stolen firearms and regulate firearms, including the accessibility of them in government buildings.

A look at banning the use of gun “silencers” or suppressors, along with extending magazine that holds more than 10 rounds, will also be something Northam hopes will be discussed during the special legislative session.

“We must do more than give thoughts and prayers, we must give Virginians the action they deserve,” said Northam in the press conference.

The call by Northam and other state leaders comes after the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday that took the life of 12 people and left four others wounded.

“Tragic mass shootings draw our attention, but shootings happen in our communities every day. A 15-year-old boy was shot in Norfolk Sunday. A little girl was shot at a cookout in Richmond on Memorial Day weekend,” added Northam. “Four people were shot in Portsmouth this past weekend.”

Gov. Northam, Lt. Gov. Fairfax and Attorney General Mark Herring all visited Virginia Beach following the Friday shooting. All three also spoke at the press conference on Tuesday, echoing the same call for change.

“No one should go to work, to school, or to church wondering if they will come home,” said Governor Northam. “But that is what our society has come to, because we fail to act on gun violence… I will be asking for votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers.”

Governor Northam will announce the date of the special session in the coming days.

About a year ago, News 3 spoke with Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera, who called for similar reforms Northam has now also called for for.

