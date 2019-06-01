Portsmouth shooting leaves man dead, 3 people injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a Saturday-morning shooting left one man dead and three people injured in the 1100 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue.

According to police, the call came in at 1:09 a.m. requesting police and medical assistance for several individuals who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found two men and two women suffering from injuries consistent with being shot.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three victims were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, the deceased victim’s name will not be released until next of kin notifications have been made.

If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.