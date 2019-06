NORFOLK, Va. – Police are currently investigating after a teen was found shot and killed on Sunday.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m., in the 500 block of E. Brambleton Avenue.

When units arrived they found a 15-year-old boy dead at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call the CrimeLine at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

