Third teen shot in Norfolk in 10 days

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a teen was found suffering from a gunshot wound this morning, making this the third teen to be in just 10 days.

Around 11:20 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Park Avenue, which is near Booker T. Washington High School, for a report of a person possibly suffering with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl suffering with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Medics transported her to CHKD and police say she is expected to be okay.

Police have not released a motive or the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

On Tuesday, police responded to the 3000 block of Sherwood Forest Lane, near Sherwood Forest Elementary School for a shooting that had been reported.

When officers arrived to the area they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters and is also expected to survive.

Just last week, 13-year-old JayDon Davis was shot at Lincoln Street and E. Olney Road and later died from his injuries.

If you know any information that may help police with any of these shooting investigations, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

