13-year-old boy suffering life-threatening injuries after Norfolk shooting

Posted 4:06 pm, May 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:09PM, May 12, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives are investigating a shooting that has left a teen hospitalized with serious injuries.

The call for the incident came in around 3:40 p.m. and happened at Lincoln Street and E Onley Road.

When police arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have not released any suspect information. If you know any information that may help police, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

