Second suspect arrested as part of investigation into William & Mary football player’s murder

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department has arrested a second suspect as part of the investigation into the homicide of William & Mary running back Nate Evans.

Police have charged 22-year-old Jerry Collins Spady with carrying a concealed weapon.

Authorities say Spady’s arrest was not made in connection with Evans’ murder.

On March 26, 20-year-old Kri’Shawn D. Beamon was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, robbery and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with Evans’ death.

Evans was killed on March 22 just before midnight on W. 43rd Street near Colley Avenue. The 19-year-old William & Mary sophomore dreamed of one day playing in the NFL.

Related: Hundreds gather to remember William & Mary football player killed in Norfolk

Spady is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.