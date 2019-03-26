Arrest made in connection with William & Mary football player’s murder

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Police have arrested a Chesapeake man in connection with the murder of Willaim & Mary football player Nate A. Evans.

According to officials, Kri’Shawn D. Beamon, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder, robbery and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Evans, 19, was killed last Thursday just before midnight in Norfolk on West 43rd Street near Colley Avenue.

Evans was a sophomore running back and dreamed of one day playing in the NFL.

Detectives are investigating this as an isolated incident and have not released the motive or circumstance surrounding this shooting.

Beamon is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

