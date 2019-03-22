Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of W. 43rd Street and Colley Avenue.

The call came in around 11:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a man was found dead at the scene.

Witnesses told News 3 they heard multiple gunshots before a swarm of police arrived.

BREAKING: #Norfolk police investigating a homicide out here on Colley & 43rd. Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshot before a swarm of police arrived. https://t.co/EsNgaFHIrk pic.twitter.com/k2UgjkWrlp — Kofo Lasaki WTKR (@KofoLasaki) March 22, 2019

#NPDNews. #NorfolkPD is currently investigating a homicide at W. 43rd St and Colley Ave. The call came in around 11:50 p.m. An adult man was found at the scene deceased. If you have any info, submit a tip at https://t.co/IFxPVKWgza. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/Jwxs7ztyJF — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) March 22, 2019

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip here.

