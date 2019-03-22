Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of W. 43rd Street and Colley Avenue.
The call came in around 11:50 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a man was found dead at the scene.
Witnesses told News 3 they heard multiple gunshots before a swarm of police arrived.
There is no further information.
This story will continue to be updated as authorities release more details.
Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip here.