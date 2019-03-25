Hundreds gather to remember student athlete killed in Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Kaplan Arena at the College of William & Mary was packed Monday night with hundreds of friends, family, teammates, coaches and faculty who were closest to Nate Evans.

They came together to celebrate, remember and grieve his death.

Evans was shot and killed Thursday, just before midnight in Norfolk on West 43rd street near Colley avenue.

Evans was a sophomore running back and dreamed of one day playing in the NFL.

Some shared stories that brought laughter and moments that spurred tears.

Teammate Carl Fowler shared a funny story about how Evans loved dressing well.

“If Nate did it, it was cool, maybe the fury leopard print man purse wasn’t cool, but you thought it was and that’s what mattered,” said Evans.

Evans is being remembered as a son, brother, friend and teammate who believed hard, encouraged hard, and loved hard.

“Every single breath I take is for you Nate. I will honor you by living life to its fullest,” said Claudia Marie Sanchez-Beato Johnson.

A range of emotions were felt by the hundreds who attended the ceremony.

“You inspired so much happiness joy and lightheartedness you will live on as that person in our hearts because that’s who you really were. Rest up 3, love you dawg,” said Fowler.

Evans’ number 3 jersey was framed on the stage and worn by his mother.

Family friend Stephanie Dulaney shared a statement on behalf of the family, “Though the road ahead seems extremely dark without you, I will be looking for your light every minute of every day. Shine bright baby, light up the road like only you can, mama loves you.”

No suspects have been named in the investigation into Evans’ murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk police.