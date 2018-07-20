Suffolk Police Department accepts lip sync challenge

SUFFOLK, Va. – Not to be outdone, the Suffolk Police Department is joining the lip-syncing fray.

After being challenged by both the Virginia Beach Police Department and the Oshkosh Police Department in Wisconsin, SPD threw their hat into the ring this afternoon with a Facebook post promising to deliver.

They’re facing some stiff competition: the Norfolk, Hampton and Virginia Beach Police all brought their A-game, with Norfolk’s rendition of “Uptown Funk” going viral and Hampton’s cover of “Good Vibrations” getting a nod from Marky Mark himself.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office has also teased its participation.