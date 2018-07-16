York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office drops teaser for lip sync challenge

YORK CO., Va. – The great Lip Sync Battle of 2018 keeps growing!

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office dropped their teaser for their lip sync challenge Monday.

In the video, a sheriff’s deputy is seen driving up to one of York County Fire & Rescues’ fire stations.

“What in the world is going on here?” he asks.

A group of firefighters is seen swiveling their hips to the Ohio Players’ “Fire” (what else?), completely unaware they were being watched.

To the firefighters’ objection, the deputy cuts off the music. They then tell him the fire department is working on their own submission for the lip sync battle.

“Where’s yours?” one of the firefighters asks after getting up in his face.

“Oh, it’s coming,” the deputy says with a shark-eating grin as he lowers his sunglasses.

We can’t wait to see what they come up with!

