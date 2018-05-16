Two Portsmouth officers earn award for saving fellow officer after shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Thousands of men and women in uniform put their lives on the line every day when they go to work here in Hampton Roads. Tonight we continue our series dedicated to the first responders who went above and beyond the call of duty this year.

The Valor Awards are presented by the Hampton Roads Chamber. News 3 is honored to partner again this year and showcase incredible feats of bravery.

News 3 has brought you stories about Portsmouth Police Officer Angelina Baaklini, who was shot in the line of duty, and the recent trial of the 15-year-old found guilty of shooting her.

Wednesday night, Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman speaks with the Chamber’s Priscilla Monti about the two officers who saved Officer Baaklini’s life.

“Officer Angelina Baaklini was on patrol when she came across a juvenile she knew to be a runaway. So she tried to take him into custody and return him back to his proper location, when he drew a weapon and shot her five times," Chief Tonya Chapman explained.

In graphic body camera video of the incident, Officer Baaklini can be heard saying, "gun fire, officer shot!"

But Officer Baaklini is not the only one being recognized for what happened on November 6; Detectives Stanley Alexander and Robert Dyer will also be honored for saving her life.

“Two of our officers, Officer Dyer and Officer Alexander, immediately came to her aid. Immediately applied the tourniquet. Dyer tended to the shoulder wound and the doctor said had they not apply that tourniquet, she may not be here. She probably wouldn’t be here is what he said," said Chief Chapman.

Officer Baaklini continues to fight every day and Chief Chapman said she is determined to get back on duty.

