Jury finds teen guilty of attempting to kill Portsmouth police officer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – In court on Friday a jury found 16-year-old William Patterson Jr guilty of Attempted Capital Murder.

The teen has been on trial all week after police said he tried to kill Portsmouth Police Officer Angelina Baaklini back on November 6, 2017.

The officer was shot multiple times while patrolling on Hickory Street when she came in contact with Patterson who she tried to take into custody because he was a known runaway.

In court on Wednesday and Thursday, medical experts testified that Baaklini would have died had she not had a tourniquet placed on her leg immediately after she was hit in the femoral artery.

Patterson was found guilty of all the 12 charges against him, which included Attempted Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, Use of a Firearm while Attempting to Commit Capital Murder, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm while Committing Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Malicious Injury of a Law-Enforcement Officer, Use of a Firearm while Committing Malicious Injury of a Law-Enforcement Officer, four counts of Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place Causing Bodily Injury, Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Patterson’s sentencing is scheduled for July 10.

