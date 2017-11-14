Police Benevolent Foundation sets up fund for Portsmouth officer injured in shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Police Benevolent Foundation and the Virginia Division of Southern States PBA is setting up a fund for Portsmouth Police Officer Angelina Baaklini, who was shot multiple times.

Officer Baaklini, 28, was shot five times while trying to take a runaway teen into custody on November 6. She has undergone several surgeries for her injuries and is still recovering. Doctors estimate it will be at least a year before she is 100 percent.

Southeast Virginia PBA Chapter President, Donna Misiewicz said, “Our thoughts, prayers and support go out to Angelina during this difficult time. We are now calling on the community to step up and help with Officer Baaklini’s mounting medical costs in this time of need. Officer Baaklini is a true hero.”

All donations made to this recovery fund are tax-deductible, and 100% of the money will go towards Officer Baaklini’s medical costs.