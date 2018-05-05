Newport News homicide suspect has charges certified to grand jury

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Donnell Anthony Howard had charges of 2nd Degree Murder, Felony Use of a Firearm and Felony Possession of a Firearm against him certified to grand jury on Friday during his preliminary hearing at Newport News General District Court.

The Newport News Police Department obtained warrants for 24-year-old Donnell A. Howard of Hampton for second-degree murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Possession of Firearm by Felon in reference to a homicide in the 7400 block of River Rd. There is were allegedly the 24-year-old Howard shot and killed 27-year-old Eric Blackshier back on August 17.

Howard turned himself in to police on August 23 after Newport News Police put out a warrant for his arrest in connection to the homicide shooting.

