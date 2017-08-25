Newport News Police still searching for man in connection with homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a homicide that happened on August 17.

Around 10 p.m. police responded to the 7400 block of River Road because of a shooting. They found the victim, 27-year-old Eric Blackshear, who later died at a local hospital.

24 year old Donnell Howard previously turned himself in and had warrants for Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Possession of Firearm by Felon in reference to this homicide.

Police are now looking for help identifying a person of interest who is described as a black male, who was wearing a grey tank top, shorts, and a red hat last seen with the victim just before the homicide happened.

If you recognize this man call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

RELATED:

Victim of Newport News shooting dies; homicide investigation now underway