One critically injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – One person is suffering from a life threatening injury after a shooting in the 7300 block of River Road Thursday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 9:57 p.m. and found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso area. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

There is no further information.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).