Man wanted in connection to Newport News homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred on August 17.

The Newport News Police Department has obtained warrants for twenty-four-year-old Donnell A. Howard of Hampton for second-degree murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Possession of Firearm by Felon in reference to this homicide.

On the date of the homicide, police were dispatched to the 7400 block of River Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male victim, 27-year-old Eric Blackshear of Newport News, outside suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound to the upper torso area.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead at 12:39 a.m.

Howard is currently wanted and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).