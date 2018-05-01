Man charged in fatal DUI crash to enter guilty plea

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Nearly a year after a fatal car accident claimed the life of a Great Bridge High School senior and severely injured another, the driver of the car responsible is entering a guilty plea.

Jerode Johnson was arrested in May 2017 after police say he hit Kaitlyn Duffy’s SUV head-on.

According to police, Johnson was drunk when he lost control of the furniture truck he was driving on Indian River Road.

Duffy, who was only weeks away from graduating high school, died from her injuries. Her passenger, Sabrina Mundorff was severely injured but survived the crash.

Johnson is expected to enter a guilty plea in a Virginia Beach courtroom Tuesday morning. News 3 will be at proceeding and will provide updates as they become available.

