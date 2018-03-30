× Memorial service Friday to honor local Navy aviators killed in jet crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The naval community is still reeling from the tragic death of two of their own earlier this month.

Lieutenant Commander James Johnson and Lieutenant Caleb King will be honored during a memorial service on Friday morning.

This will be a somber but joyous occasion as those two men, who loved ones said died doing what they loved, will be celebrated.

The two U.S. Navy aviators were killed in a training mishap in Florida on March 14.

Lt. Cdr. Johnson, who was laid to rest last week in Virginia Beach, was an Air Force Academy graduate.

Most recently he deployed in January 2017 and carried out strikes against ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

Lt. King was a U.S. Naval Academy graduate.

He also deployed in January 2017, carrying out strikes in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Both have been called living models of what honor, courage, and commitment really mean.

For the military community nationwide, this is a tragedy.

The cause of their jet crash is still under investigation.

Friday’s tribute begins at 10 a.m.

