Jet crash cuts deep in Oceana community

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It's a tragedy that literally hits close to home for the staff inside Surf Rider Restaurant on Oceana Blvd, Thursday.

The restaurant sits down the street from Naval Air Station Oceana, the home base for an F/A-18 Super Hornet jet that crashed off the coast of Key West, Fla. late Wednesday afternoon.

"(We've) been talking about it a lot," said Justin Hertzog, an Assistant Manager at Surf Rider. "It’s really tragic to hear about something like that.”

According to the U.S. Navy, the jet is part of the Strike Fighter Squadron 213, the "Blacklions", and was getting ready to land at Naval Air Station Key West during a training flight when there was a mishap.

Witnesses say the plane tilted in the air and caught fire before dropping out of the sky.

The Navy says both the pilot and weapons system officer inside were able to eject before their plane hit the water.

They were recovered about a mile away from the runway and taken to a nearby hospital, but neither survived.

"Me and my wife, we looked at it this morning. We both stopped, we were really sad, we said a prayer," said Delorn Smith, who was getting his hair cut at Premier barber shop on Virginia Beach Boulevard near NAS Oceana. "We just thought about it because they pass our house. They go over our house 24 hours a day, every day.”

The barbers inside tell News 3 many of their clients come from the base. The same goes for Surf Rider.

"They come here in uniform all the time. It makes you wonder if I’ve seen those pilots before," said Hertzog.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.