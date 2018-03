KEY WEST, Fla. – Search and rescue efforts are ongoing after a Navy jet pilot ejected during a mishap Wednesday, according to the Navy.

The pilot was in a F/A-18 Super Hornet that is a part of Strike Fighter Squadron 213, the “Blacklions,” based out of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach.

The aircraft went down one mile off the runway from the naval station in Key West .

According to a Navy official, the pilot ejected. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing at this time.