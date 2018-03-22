× Fighting Blacklions to return to NAS Oceana following deadly crash last week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Blacklions of Strike Fighter Squadron 213 will return home to Naval Air Station Oceana Thursday morning.

The return comes after two members of the squadron tragically died last week.

This will be a bittersweet return for the squadron, who has been training in Florida.

Once they land, Cdr. Kevin Robb, VFA-213 commanding officer, will make a brief statement regarding the tragic loss.

Lt. Cdr. James Brice Johnson and Lt. Caleb Nathaniel King died during a training exercise in Key West last Wednesday.

According to the Navy, a mishap occurred while their jet was coming in to land.

King was a 2012 graduate of the Naval Academy and Johnson graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2007.

Both were described as were phenomenal young men and exceptional naval aviators.

They were called living models of what honor, courage, and commitment really mean.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.