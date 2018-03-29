Live: NASA astronauts perform 6.5 hour spacewalk outside ISS

HOUSTON – Two NASA astronauts will perform a 6.5 hour spacewalk Thursday outside the International Space Station.

NASA says Expedition 55 flight engineers Andrew Feustel and Ricky Arnold are planning to install two new handrails with built-in wireless communications equipment, replace a malfunctioning camera, and remove a set of hoses from the ISS’s cooling system.

Fuestel and Arnold arrived at the ISS on March 23 after launching to the station on March 21 on board a Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.

According to Space.com, this is Fuestel’s 7th spacewalk and Arnold’s 3rd. It’s the 100th spacewalk overall by Expedition crew members and the 209th overall in support of ISS assembly and maintenance.

