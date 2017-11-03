ISS resupply rocket launch from Wallops Island scheduled for November 11

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – Orbital ATK’s Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus spacecraft loaded with supplies for the International Space Station is scheduled to launch November 11 from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore.

The Cygnus cargo spacecraft will carry more than 7,000 pounds of food, clothing and experiments to the ISS.

This is only the second Antares resupply launch from Wallops Island since October 2014, when an Antares rocket exploded just six seconds after launching from Launch Pad – 0A at Wallops.

The launch is scheduled for 7:37 a.m. Weather-permitting, the rocket should be visible from North Carolina up to New York.