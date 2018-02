If you get an error message, please refresh the page.

Two astronauts will go outside of the International Space Station Friday morning for a six-and-a-half hour spacewalk.

Expedition 54 Flight Engineers Mark Vande Hei of NASA and Norishieg Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency are scheduled to begin the planned six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk at 7:10 a.m.