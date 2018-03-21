× Watch: Soyuz rocket launches to International Space Station

Two NASA astronauts and one Russian cosmonaut launched on a Russian Soyuz rocket bound for the International Space Station on Wednesday.

Soyuz commander Oleg Artemyev, flight engineer Andrew “Drew” Feustel and Richard “Ricky” Arnold launched aboard the Soyuz MS-08/54S spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 1:44 p.m. EDT (GMT-4; 11:44 p.m. local time).

The capsule carrying the trio should dock with the ISS at approximately 3:41 p.m. Friday. They’ll join Expedition 55 commander Anton Shkaplerov, NASA astronaut Scott Tingle and Japanese crewmate Norishige Kanai. Three other crew members — Alexander Misurkin, Mark Vande Hei and Joe Acaba — returned to Earth on Feb. 27.

Shkaplerov, Tingle and Kanai are scheduled to return to Earth on June 3.