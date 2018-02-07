Charges released for former fugitive wanted for killing two in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man who was wanted by U.S. Marshals has been booked at the Newport News City Jail.

Amos Arroyo was wanted for killing his ex-girlfriend and her father in front of their two young children.

He turned himself into the Lynn County sheriff’s office in Tahoka Texas after being on the run for six months.

Arroyo is accused of killing 29-year-old Patricia Joseph and her father on July 30 , 2017.

Arroyo is charged with two counts of 1st degree murder, maliciously shoot/throw in an occupied building and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of felony.

Related:

Family mourns after father and daughter killed in Newport News shooting

Fugitive wanted for killing two in Newport News turns himself in to police