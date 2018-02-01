Fugitive wanted for killing two in Newport News turns himself in to police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAHOKA, Tx. - Amos Arroyo, a man wanted for killing his ex-girlfriend and her father in front of their two young children, has been captured by U.S. Marshals in Texas after being on the run for six months.

Arroyo turned himself in to police late Wednesday. He is now in the custody of the Lynn County Sheriff's Office in Tahoka, Texas.

Police say they believe Arroyo, 32, went to the home of 29-year-old Patricia 'Trish' Joseph on July 30. Joseph and Arroyo have two children together, a 6-year-old and 2-year-old. The children were reported to be home and in the room when police say Arroyo shot Joseph, killing her.

According to reports, Arroyo then turned the gun towards 67-year-old Jesse Barnes, Patricia's dad who was also there, and shot him as well. Barnes died later in the hospital.

U.S Marshals believe Arroyo fled the area immediately after the crime. He was seen on surveillance in a Georgia Walmart the day after the double murder.

Officials told News 3 he bought a few items; a backpack, underwear, socks, a hooded sweatshirt, pants, and tee shirts and then he left the store.

Authorities found Arroyo's car on August 1, abandoned in that Walmart parking lot off Interstate 95 in Pooler, Georgia.

U.S. Marshals Norfolk spokesman, Chris Leuer, said his ID was inside the car. They believed he took on a fake identity.

An investigation revealed Arroyo has ties all over the country. Leuer said Arroyo was born in the Bronx, grew up outside of Los Angeles and most recently lived in Newport News.

Arroyo also has ties in Florida, Georgia, Delaware, Texas and Peurto Rico. He has traveled to Mexico and speaks Spanish fluently, officials said.

Marshals told News 3 this crime is horrific in many ways, but because it happened with two children present they were determined to capture this wanted man.

News 3 spoke to Trish Joseph's mother, Rosalie Sanders, who said the children are staying with family and the older son is in therapy.

She said he has nightmares about the shooting on a regular basis.

