× Family mourns after mother of two, father killed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – 28-Year-Old Patricia Joseph and her father Jessie Barnes were gunned down in their Newport News home Sunday evening.

Today, their loved ones are grappling with their tragic, senseless deaths.

“She’s just a genuinely liked good person and she didn’t deserve that. Neither did he. I still have idea how to react. I’ve never had to deal with anything like this before,” Scott said.

According to investigators, 31-year-old Amos Arroyo is wanted for the two killings.

Detectives spent hours gathering evidence at the home on York River Lane near Severn Road Sunday.

Scott said Arroyo is the father of Joseph’s two sons, who police said was home when the fatal shooting happened.

“I would say that I hope he rots in jail. Killing two people, especially in front of your kids, I hope justice is served and he gets what is coming for him,” Scott told News 3.

Family are left with many questions about why he allegedly opened fire.

“I have the thoughts running through my head all last night. I don’t know what happened. I have all these thoughts running through my brain. I wish I knew but maybe it’s best if I don’t,” Scott, Joseph’s younger sister, said.

As they mourn and look for closure, loved ones said they’re getting through by focusing on Joseph’s kids and good memories.

“She was a great mother. She liked to draw. She was awesome at drawing. He would like to fix stuff. We’d call him Mr.Fix-it-Upper,” Scott told News 3.

Police said Arroyo is still at large.