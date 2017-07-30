Woman dead after double shooting in Newport News

Newport News, Va. — One woman is dead after a double shooting in Newport News Sunday Evening.

Officials say it happened in the 500 block of York River Lane just before 6:30 P.M.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, while the man was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Two children were home at the time of the incident, none of them were hurt.

Police are currently on scene investigating the incident.

News 3 has a crew on the way to the scene, look for updates on air and online.