Search warrants filed after 5-year-old dies of alleged abuse: investigators find pictures of obscene shapes written in ink across victim's forehead

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – The medical examiner releases the official cause of death for a 5-year-old child in Isle of Wight County who passed away this week; blunt force trauma to the head.

Levi Robertson succumbed to his injuries Tuesday evening after spending several days hooked up to life support at The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

New court documents filed Friday reveal what investigators are finding as they continue to seek justice for little Levi.

The search warrant reports investigators found pictures of the young victim with words and obscene shapes written in ink across his forehead. The images, according to court documents, came from texts and chat messages between the child’s mother, 32-year-old Jaye Hadley, and her boyfriend 33-year-old Justin Cox.

Both Hadley and Cox are behind bars right now. Hadley charged with felony child abuse and Cox charged with child neglect.

The new search warrant also the phones and Facebook accounts of the two accused were searched and investigators found conversations that related to discipline of the little boy.

We know deputies responded to the unresponsive child last Monday, January 8th. An investigation against Hadley and Cox was launched after the child was found with severe bruises upon his arrival at CHKD.

Deputies believe the alleged abuse happened at a home on Yellow Hammer Road in Zuni. Previous court documents say when investigators first interviewed everyone in the house, no one had the same story regarding why Levi Robertson was unresponsive.

Isle of Wight Count deputies report more charges are pending in the investigation.