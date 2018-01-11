Isle of Wight officials make arrest in child abuse case

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. – The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the mother of a 5-year-old that was found unresponsive on January 8.

County EMS responded to the 7000 block of Yellow Hammer Rd. in Zuni, to find the boy in critical condition.

EMS transported the 5-year-old boy to The Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters in critical condition by Nightingale Air Ambulance, according to Isle of Wight County officials.

Upon investigation at CHKD, deputies arrested the boy’s mother, 32-year-old Jaye Lynn Hadley, on one felony county of Child Abuse and one count of Aggravated Malicious Wounding. She was arrested on January 10 and transported to Western Tidewater Regional Jail with no bond.

The 5-year-old boy is still listed as in critical condition.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said additional charges are under review by the Commonwealth Attorney’s office and that this investigation is ongoing.