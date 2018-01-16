As 5-year-old fights for his life, man charged with child neglect faces judge

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. – Justin Cox heads back to jail after an arraignment in the Isle of Wight County Courthouse Tuesday morning.

Cox is charged with child neglect of 5-year-old Alexander Levi Robertson. The child’s mother Jaye Hadley lived with Cox when the alleged abuse happened.

Hadley is charged with felony abuse of her own son as well as malicious wounding after police were called to the home on Yellow Hammer Rd in Zuni for the unresponsive child.

Cox, according to the courts, makes too much money to be assigned a public defender. He has already hired his own counsel.

Hadley is due in court for a preliminary hearing on February 8.

She is being held without bond. Cox’s next court appearance is February 5 however, he may have a bond hearing before that.