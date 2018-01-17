Five-year-old boy in Isle of Wight child abuse case dies from injuries

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – A boy at the center of a child abuse investigation has died from his injuries, according to the boy’s father.

Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office deputies say they were called to a house on Yellow Hammer Road in Zuni last Sunday for an unresponsive child.

Five-year-old Levi Robertson was flown to CHKD and stayed hooked up to life support until passing away from his injuries late Tuesday night, his father tells News 3.

Deputies say Robertson’s death was a result of the injuries sustained in the alleged abuse.

Deputies originally arrested Levi’s mother, 32-year-old Jaye Hadley, and her boyfriend, Justin Cox, for child abuse and neglect. Further charges are pending following Levi’s death.

RELATED:

Deputies collect shoes and drywall from home after IOW officials say child was abused by parent

As 5-year-old fights for his life, man charged with child neglect faces judge