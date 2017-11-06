× Hampton officer-involved shooting suspect appears in court

HAMPTON, Va. – One of the suspects charged in an officer-involved shooting in Hampton will be in court Monday.

21-year-old James Cole Gregory has been charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit a robbery, seven counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and four counts of abduction.

According to Hampton Police, on June 12th, 2017, they were responding to the Hampton Towne Centre AMC for reports of an attempted robbery at the GameStop.

After a pursuit, police said officers located three suspects – Gregory, Allen Jamal Ralph, and 29-year-old Leonard Morrison.

While trying to take them into custody, police said Morrison got into a fight with the officer, gaining control of his weapon.

Fearing for the officer’s life and public safety, there was an exchange of gunfire with Morrison.

Police told News 3, Morrison was shot multiple times and the unarmed officers was shot once by the suspect in his bullet-proof vest.

The officer sustained was okay but the suspect was left paralyzed.

Ralph is facing the same charges as Gregory.

Morrison is charged with two counts of attempt capital murder on a police officer, one count of disarming a law enforcement officer of a firearm, three counts of robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit a robbery, nine counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, four counts of abduction, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gregory has an additional charge for one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Gregory and Morrison are also facing charges in Virginia Beach for the murders of 28-year-old John Andrew Rathjen and 23-year-old Rayvone Sharome Miles.

Police found the two dead at a home on Archives Court on June 11th, 2017.

Morrison and Gregory are charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, two counts of Robbery and four counts of Use of a Firearm for the murder of two men in Virginia Beach a day before the officer involved shooting.

Stay with News 3 for updates on Monday’s preliminary hearing.