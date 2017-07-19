× Man accused of shooting Hampton police officer scheduled to appear in court

HAMPTON, Va. – Leonard Morrison III is scheduled to appear in Hampton District Court Wednesday afternoon.

Morrison is accused of shooting a Hampton police officer near Hampton Towne Center AMC in June.

Police say he and two others, Allen Ralph and James Gregory, had just robbed a GameStop.

The officer was struck in his bulletproof vest, was treated at the hospital and released.

Additionally, Morrison and Gregory are charged in the murder of two Virginia Beach fathers. Detectives have also linked the incident in Hampton to robbery of a Chesapeake GameStop.