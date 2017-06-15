Suspects in Hampton police shooting now charged in murders of two Virginia Beach men

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two men arrested in a shooting involving Hampton Police that occurred Monday afternoon have now been charged in the murders of two men in Virginia Beach.

The men are also believed to be suspects in a Chesapeake GameStop robbery that occurred on Monday morning.

Virginia Beach Police say they responded to a home in the 2200 block of Archives Court on Sunday, June 11 just before 12 p.m. after receiving reports of two unresponsive men.

Police arrived to find 28-year-old John Andrew Rathjen and 23-year-old Rayvone Sharome Miles, both deceased.

James Cole Gregory, 20, and Leonard Allen Morrison III, 29, have both been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, two counts of Robbery and four counts of Use of a Firearm.

Gregory is currently in custody in Hampton on charges related to Monday’s incident.

Morrison is currently hospitalized after being shot by a Hampton Police officer during Monday’s incident.

