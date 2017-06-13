Chesapeake GameStop robbery believed to be connected to shooting of Hampton Police Officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Detectives in Chesapeake believe a robbery of a GameStop store in their city is connected to another robbery and shooting of a Hampton Police officer.

Chesapeake Police tell News 3 they responded to the GameStop in the 1400 block of Sam's Drive in reference to a robbery at 10:10 a.m. Monday.

It was reported that two men entered the store, one of them armed with a handgun, and demanded money.

The two men were seen leaving the area in a silver sedan with money and other items from the store.

No injuries were reported.

Right now, detectives believe the same subjects were involved in the GameStop robbery and shooting that happened later in the day in Hampton.

In that instance, a police officer and one of the suspects were both shot.

