HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating an incident at the Hampton Towne Centre AMC.

Hampton Police tweeted that they are on scene at the AMC.

An officer and the suspect were shot during the incident, police said.

The suspect is in serious condition and the officer is in good condition.

Police said the incident happened when officers responded to a reported robbery from a business.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

