Two suspects in Hampton officer involved shooting to appear in court

HAMPTON, Va.- Two men accused of being part of an officer-involved shooting will go before a Hampton judge Thursday morning.

18-year-old Darone Owens and 20-year-old Leroy Clyburn III are facing multiple charges for their part in the shooting last week.

According to court documents, Owens was driving a Ford pickup truck reported stolen from Chesapeake when a Newport News Police officer and Williamsburg Police officer noticed the vehicle and began following it.

Documents say he pulled the truck into a 7-Eleven and went inside the store.

As officers approached, according to documents, one of the other occupants got into the driver seat and the truck was driven toward the officers.

The officers then opened fire, striking and killing 24-year-old Deandre Bethea.

Owens is charged with grand larceny, possession of a delinquent firearm and concealed weapon.

Clyburn was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon and one count of grand larceny.

Two 17-year-olds were also charged in the incident.

Police say they recovered a total of five firearms that were in possession of the suspects.