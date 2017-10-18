One dead, two injured after Officer-involved shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting at Kecoughtan Road and Cherry Avenue that occurred late Tuesday night.

According to a release from Hampton Police, at approximately 11:17 p.m., a Newport News Police officer and a task force officer from the Williamsburg Police Department observed a Ford pickup truck traveling in the area of 21st Street and Orcutt Avenue in Newport News. Further investigation by the officers revealed that the pickup truck was stolen from the city of Chesapeake.

Police say Officers began following the vehicle and at 11:19 p.m., the stolen pickup truck pulled in to the 7–11 convenience store parking lot located in the 700 block of Kecoughtan Road. The officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle. In an attempt to flee from the area, the suspect vehicle was driven towards both officers and their unmarked police vehicle, striking it, says a release.

Three suspects were injured as a result of the gunfire and transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. One of the suspects, an adult male, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital while the other two suspects remain hospitalized. Two additional occupants of the stolen truck were also apprehended. Police say there were multiple firearms in possession of the suspects that were recovered by officers.

Hampton Police say they will be conducting the criminal investigation and the Newport News Police Department and the Williamsburg Police Department will be handling the administrative investigation regarding this incident. Both officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the criminal and administrative investigations.

If you or any one that may have information on this incident are to call the Hampton Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WTKR News 3 for updates.

Officer Involved Shooting Investigation: Kecoughtan Road & Cherry Avenue. PIO Sgt. Bond on scene. More info to follow as becomes avaialable. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) October 18, 2017