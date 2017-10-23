Arraignment of Hampton officer involved shooting suspect continued until Thursday

HAMPTON, Va. – An arraignment for one of the men arrested and charged in a Hampton officer-involved shooting was continued Monday.

Darone Owens was arrested shortly after the shooting took place on October 16.

According to police, a Newport News Police Officer and a Williamsburg Police Officer were in an undercover car when they spotted a stolen Ford pick-up truck. Police say they followed the truck and when it pulled into a Hampton 7-Eleven, they went to confront the people inside the truck.

Police say someone started driving the car towards the officers and pointed guns at them. Police fire several times, killing Andre Bethea and injuring two other passengers.

Court documents say Owens was originally driving the truck, but went inside the 7-Eleven before the shooting began. According to the documents, Owens was armed while inside the store and tried to hide his gun under a store rack.

Owens was arrested and charged with grand larceny, concealing a weapon and non-violent possession of a gun.

According to his court documents, Owens has a previous record with Juvenile Domestic Relations Court in Newport News.

His next court date is now scheduled for October 26.

